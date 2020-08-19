New Delhi: In a warning to universities and colleges, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that no employing higher education institutions should retaining original documents of their faculty members. Noting that teachers face a tough time getting them back with many of them losing better job prospects, the Commission said that it has taken a “serious view on these matters”, a report in Hindustan Times stated. Also Read - UGC Final Year Exams: SC Reserves Order, Directs Counsels to File Submissions Within 3 Days

"The teachers face a tough time recovering their documents from their employer educational institutions when they leave their job. Many have to forego their better prospects as they are not able to recover their documents in time," the news portal quoted the UGC as saying in a communiqué.

It further directed varsities to "mandatorily" issue employment contracts with clear mention of all the terms and conditions in line with the UGC norms.

In 2018, it had warned varsities and colleges against retention of original documents of admitted students and non-refund of fees in case an admission is withdrawn within one month. It had said that the higher educational institutions would be penalised with withdrawal of affiliation, deemed status and barred from receiving any assistance from the UGC if they fail to follow the directive.