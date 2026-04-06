Home

Education

UIDAI Internship 2026: UIDAI invites applications for tech internships; Check how to apply, eligibility, criteria

UIDAI Internship 2026: UIDAI invites applications for tech internships; Check how to apply, eligibility, criteria

UIDAI has launched its Internship Programme 2026, with the deadline being April 15 in Bengaluru. UIDAI has mentioned that preference will be given to those who can commit to a full duration. Here's a look at the details

Those who are interested can apply via the official UIDAI channels.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun applications for its Internship Programme 2026 across 28 positions in Bengaluru. The deadline has been set at April 15.

Those who are interested can apply via the official UIDAI channels. This programme aims to provide practical exposure to India’s digital identity ecosystem.

UIDAI Internship 2026: What are the available disciplines?

Candidates with expertise in programming, ReactJS, React Native, data science, AI, machine learning, full-stack development, Android, iOS, and UI/UX design can apply for these internships.

Candidates who have completed BTech, Mtech, BE, Bachelor of Design, Master of Design, Bachelor and Master of Mathematics, and Bachelor/Masters of Statistics fields can apply for the internship.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UIDAI Internship 2026: What is the duration and location of internship?

The internship will be based in Bengaluru and will run for a minimum duration of six months. UIDAI has mentioned that preference will be given to those candidates who can commit to a full duration.

Applicants must complete an online form with personal and educational qualifications, upload the required documents, and submit the application form.

UIDAI Internship 2026: What are the steps to apply?

Candidates looking to apply for these internships can check the steps below:

Visit the official UIDAI website

Download the internship notification/application form

Fill in the required details and attach documents (CV, marksheets, etc.)

Submit the application as prescribed

In a move to improve convenience, UIDAI this month partnered with MapmyIndia to display authorised Aadhaar centres on the Mappls app.

According to an official statement, users can identify and access authorised Aadhaar centres depending on the services available, including adult and child enrolment or just address and mobile updates.

Earlier UIDAI and US tech giant Google entered a similar partnership for display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.