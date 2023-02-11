Home

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Apply For Section Officer, Other Posts at uidai.gov.in. Read Details Here

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can check the job description by visiting the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the various post on a deputation basis on Foreign Service terms, in its Regional Office, Bengaluru, Karnataka, and State Office, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Interested candidates can check the job description by visiting the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, vacancy, and other details here.

UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: March 23, 2023

UIDAI Vacancy Details

Name of the post and Location and number of vacancy

Section Officer: 02 (RO, Bengaluru)

Astt. Section Officer: One aI each location of RO, Bengaluru and State Office, Thiruvananthpuram

UIDAI Eligibility Criteria

Section Officer: Officers from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 7; OR With five years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 6; OR Officers from State Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience.

Officers from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 7; OR With five years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 6; OR Officers from State Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience. Astt. Section Officer: Officers from the Central Government holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadreldepartment; OR With three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 5;oR With five years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 4; OR With seven years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level 3; OR Officers from State Government/ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization holding regular post in corresponding grades with requisite experience. Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification given below:

UIDAI Recruitment 2023 How to Apply?

The willing applicants may submit their advance application upto 23.03.2023, to the Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office, 3’d Floor, South Wing, Khanija Bhavan, No. 49, Race Course Road, Bengaluru – 560001. However, their applications will be considered only after receiving the same through proper channel along with supporting documents as mentioned below in para-7. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared above.

