UIICL Recruitment 2020: Applications for the UIICL recruitment 2020 will begin today. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 10. All those who are interested can apply for the exam on the official website http://uiic.co.in.

Notably, the application can only be submitted through online mode.

There are a total of 10 vacancies. All those who will be selected through the recruitment process will get a salary of Rs 69,000 per month.

UIICL Recruitment 2020: Here’s how you can apply

Step 1: Register yourself throught your email id and phone number.

Step 2: Now, activation link will be sent to your email id. Candidates must open the email and click on the activation link.

Step 3: Students must login using the password and the registered email id.

Step 4: Thoroughly go through the eligibility criteria. Fill in all the asked details.

Step 5: Pay the fees.