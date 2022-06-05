Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 today, June 06, 2022. Once the results are out, candidates can download their mark sheet and score from the Board’s official website— uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. According to the media reports, the results will be declared at 4:00 PM and the class 12 result will be declared before class 10.Also Read - PMC Recruitment 2022: Pune Municipal Corporation to Recruit Candidates For Intern Posts| Check Stipend Per Month Here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has conducted the UK board Class 10, and 12 exams between March 28 to April 19, 2022. This year, over 2 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the UK Board exams. Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,42,400; Apply For 55 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

or uaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022.”

Enter the log-in details such as roll number and date of birth.

Now click on the submit option.

Your Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for further references.

Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: Marks Required to Qualify the Exam?

A student needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects, as well as overall, to qualify for the exam. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Today; Apply Now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in