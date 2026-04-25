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UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in; download link here

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in; download link here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board Class 10 Result and UK Board Class 12 result 2026 today

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in; download link, pass percentage here(Photo Credit: Screengrab of the UBSE Official Website)

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 DECLARED: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the UK Board 10th Result and UK Board 12th Result 2026 today, April 25, 2026. Students can access the UK Board 10th, 12th Board Result 2026 download link at ubse.uk.gov.in. To download the UBSE Uttarakhand Result, a student must enter his/her roll number and captcha code.

The Uttarakhand UK Board Result was scheduled to be announced for over 2.15 lakh students at ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board results were announced after 10 am.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the UBSE 10th and 12th board examinations from February 21 to March 20. It is stated that over 1.12 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10th board examination. Meanwhile, for the UK Board Class 12th examination, 1.02 lakh students have appeared.

UK Board Results 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Look for the Board Exam option. Click on the UK Board Class 10th or 12th result 2026 link available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new window.

Enter your UK board roll number. Click on the submit button.

Your UK Board 10th and 12th marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

UK Board Results 2026 on Digilocker: How to check?

Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Now, log in with the required details.

Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “UBSE UK Board.”

Click on the link that reads, “Download Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th Result 2026 and the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12th Results 2026”

Enter your Aadhaar card number. The UK 10th and 12th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

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