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UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026: How to check UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results, scorecard via Digilocker, SMS, official website

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026: How to check UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results, scorecard via Digilocker, SMS, official website

The Uttarakhand UK Board results 2026 download link can also be accessed via digilocker.gov.in. Check the step-by-step guide to access scores.

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand UK Board results 2026 download link will be active today, April 25, 2026. Students can download the UK Board 10th result and the UK Board 12th result at ubse.uk.gov.in. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board result 2026 for over 2.15 lakh students at 10 am. Along with the board’s official website, the board will announce the UK Board 10th and 12th results on Digilocker.

At what time will the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th Result 2026 and the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12th Results 2026 be declared?

The Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th Result 2026 and the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12th Results 2026 will be announced today, at 10 AM. The Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th High School and Class 12th Intermediate board results can be accessed through the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026: How to check UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results, scorecard via Digilocker

Often, the official website either crashes or slows down when the results are declared. Under this situation, students should not panic and check the results through alternative methods. One such is checking results via Digilocker. Check the step-by-step guide to access the results.

Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “UBSE UK Board.”

Step 6: Click on the link that reads, “Download Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10th Result 2026 and the Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12th Results 2026”

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The UK 10th and 12th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026: How to check UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results via SMS

In order to view your results via SMS, students must follow the steps given below.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Open SMS in your mobile application

Type the text in the given format

For Class 10: Type UK10 <roll number>

For Class 12: Type UK12 <roll number>

Now, send the text on 5676750

Your result will appear on the screen.

UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026: How to check UBSE UK Board Class 10th, 12th results via website

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Look for the UK Board Class 10th or 12th result 2026 link available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new window.

Enter your UK board roll number. Click on the submit button.

Your UK Board 10th and 12th marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

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