Hyderabad: Rejoice IT professionals who are planning to go abroad for job purpose. UK-based business financial platform Tide on Thursday announced that it will recruit over 600 tech professionals by the end of 2026.

In a statement, the company said that the recruitment drive, which constitutes nearly 60% of the company's total hiring, stems from Tide's expansion strategy to boost its local presence in India, its first international market.

The company also stated that in next 18-24 months, its Hyderabad centre would recruit 300 engineers across various roles. The company said its main focus is on backend engineers in Java and Python, as well as experts in data science and Flutter.

It must be noted that Tide is creating new hiring streams through an ‘Internship to Hire’ programme to attract and nurture talents specially keeping in mind the current tech talent crunch across the globe.

The company said with the focus on training fresh graduates from premium institutes such as IITs and NITs, Tide will leverage the programme to recruit entry-level candidates and then gradually increase the count as the model matures.

“The additional technological capabilities will help us build our product for India as we expand our roots deeper into the country and invest in the technology leaders of tomorrow,” Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh was quoted as saying by The Mint.

Significantly, Tide has over 350 highly skilled employees in India with most of them working from the Hyderabad technology centre.