UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Class 10 Result 2019 and Uttarakhand Class 12 Result 2019 will be declared today at 10:30 am by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check the Class 10 and Class 12 results on third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The results will first be released at a press conference headed by UBSE chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar and then the results will be uploaded online on the official website. Students are requested to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking results.

Follow the steps below to check your UK 10th Result 2019 & UK 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website, i.e., ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ or ‘Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019’ tab as applicable.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click ‘Submit’

Step 4: The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will display on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Students can now check the results on their phones via SMS as well.

Step to check via SMS:

For Class 10, type UK10<ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

For Class 12, type UK12<ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

A total of 2.76 lakh students had taken the Uttarakhand Board examinations for Class 10, 12 this year. The Class 12 exams were held from March 1 to March 26, while the Class 10 exams were held from March 2 to March 25.