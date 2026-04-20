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UK Board Result 2026 BIG UPDATE: UBSE likely to announce class 10, 12 results by..., Check expected date and steps to download scorecard here

UK Board Result 2026 BIG UPDATE: UBSE likely to announce class 10, 12 results by…, Check expected date and steps to download scorecard here

UBSE is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results soon, with past trends suggesting an April release, as students await official confirmation on result date and time.

UK Board Result 2026 BIG UPDATE

Dehradun: Candidates who are waiting for Uttarakhand Board Result will soon witness the scores as Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) may declare the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 results. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the result date and time, previously board results have been announced in April every year.

Expected Uttarakhand Board Result Date

Based on previous years’ date trend, the UBSE generally declares board results during the third week of April month. Last year i.e. in 2025, Uttarakhand Board Result was declared on April 19. Considering the previous year’s trends board result date might be announced between these days as well.

It is believed by experts that the evaluation process will soon be completed and the board may release the results anytime which will keep students waiting for the results in suspense.

View UK Board Result 2026

Students can check their result once it’s announced on the official websites given below-

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

They will have to enter their roll number on the website and check/download their scorecard online.

Students can check their result through SMS services and DigiLocker too in case if the websites face heavy traffic.

Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Follow the below steps-

Go to the official website of UBSE

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Fill in your roll number and other details asked

Click on submit

View your result

Download and save the scorecard for further use

Please note that the marksheet which will be available online will be provisional and students will get original certificates in their schools once they are issued.

Marks to Pass UBSE Exam

Students have to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the exam. If any student fails in one or two subjects they will have to appear for compartment and dates for the same might be declared in next few months after results are out.

Why students are Waiting for Results

Class 10 result helps students to decide their branch whether they want to study Science, Commerce or Arts whereas class 12 results are important for college admissions and further professions.

As every year lakhs of students take the UBSE exam the result date announcement is one of the highly anticipated events.

Note to Students

Students should-

Download their admit cards and keep them safe

Keep tracking the official websites for any notification regarding results.

Do not get panic due to any news on social media as they are unverified.

Students don’t have to wait for long now as UBSE Board Result 2026 will be announced soon. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

What’s Next

Now everyone is waiting for the official notification from UBSE regarding Uttarakhand Board result 2026. If follows the date trend then students will get their results within these days.

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