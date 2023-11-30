Home

UK, Canada, US Among Top Study Destinations For Indians; Here’s What Attracts The Desi Students

Renowned for its policies, Canada allows students to work for up to 3 years post-graduation, providing attractive career prospects and financial stability.

New Delhi: With the spring semester of 2024 on the horizon, an increasing number of Indian students are eager to pursue higher education abroad. Despite the rise of new study-abroad destinations such as Ireland, Germany, Denmark and France, traditional countries such as the US, the UK, Canada and Australia still remain popular among the Indian students. In fact, a recent report noted that the number of Indians pursuing postgraduate studies in the US has surpassed the Chinese, and Indians are now the largest source of international graduate students in the US.

According to the Indian Students Mobility Report 2023, which indicates entry numbers for 2022, said the UK saw the highest year-on-year growth at 49.6% followed closely by Canada at 46.8%. The US also had significant growth of 18.9%. Australia saw relatively minimal growth of 0.7%.

The popularity of these countries can be attributed to their education systems, renowned faculty, attractive post-study work opportunities, research facilities, abundant scholarship options and ease of communication.

Here’s What is attracting the desi students abroad

United States: The US remains a popular choice due to its top-tier education and promising job prospects. Graduates in STEM fields can benefit from up to 2 years of post-study work, aiding in student loan management, according to a TOI report. United Kingdom: For Indian students, the UK is an enticing option, offering the possibility of staying for 2 to 3 years after completing their studies. Canada: Renowned for its policies, Canada allows students to work for up to 3 years post-graduation, providing attractive career prospects and financial stability. Germany: The welcoming atmosphere and strong job market in Germany are gaining popularity among Indian students. Bilateral agreements further simplify the movement of professionals, researchers, and students between India and Germany. Ireland: Indian students are drawn to Ireland’s outstanding education system, welcoming culture, and ample job prospects. Factors such as affordable tuition and the allowance for international students to work up to 40 hours per week during breaks enhance its appeal, the report in TOI added. New Zealand: Known for its safety and hospitality, New Zealand houses well-regarded universities. Additionally, students can partake in part-time work during academic breaks. Australia: Attracting a significant number of Indian students, Australia’s appeal lies in its foreign degree programs, immigrant-friendly policies, reputable universities, and promising career opportunities post-graduation.

Canada has had the highest number of Indian students three out of the last four years, with the US claiming the top position in 2021. Australia was number 3 and the UK 4 in 2019, 2020 and 2021, which changed in 2022. In 2022, Canada showed the highest year-on-year growth rate, suggesting pent-up demand at play in the student mobility market, after a potential drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic in previous years.

Meanwhile, in the past five years, Australia has seen a gradual decrease in its ranking as a top international student destination. While it maintained second position until 2019 for total international students, it dropped to fourth in 2021. For Indian students going to Australia, it dropped to the third spot in 2019 and to the fourth place in 2022.

Even as the US has slightly slipped in popularity for Indian students, it remains the most popular. Other top European destinations like Germany, Denmark and France, with Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland also making the cut.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.