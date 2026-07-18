UK Graduate Route Visa reduced from 24 months to 18 months from this date; Key details Indian students must know about fee, processing time, eligibility

Students planning to study abroad in the UK or who are enrolled in any respective college, then you must go through this detailed article. The UK government has made some significant changes to the Graduate Route visa. Accordingly, the government has decided to shorten the Graduate Route visa from two years to 18 months if an international student applies on or after January 1, 2027. In short, a Graduate visa lasts for:
Meanwhile, the eligible international student who applies on or before December 31, 2026, will have his/her Graduate visa valid for 2 years. But what is a graduate visa? A Graduate visa permits you to stay in the UK for at least 18 months after completing an eligible course in the UK. A person must be in the UK when he/she applies. But what are the conditions to apply for a graduate visa?
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To apply for a graduate visa, a person must be
It is to be noted that an individual’s visa will begin from the individual’s application is approved. A person needs to pay £937 application fee for applying for a Graduate visa. He/ she needs to pay the healthcare surcharge – this is usually £1,035 for each year you’ll be in the UK.
As part of your application, you’ll need to prove your identity. How you do this depends on where you’re from and the type of passport or resident permit you have. You’ll either: use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to scan your identity document – you’ll also create or sign into your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account have your fingerprints and photo (biometric information) taken at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) service point. Once you’ve applied online, proved your identity and provided your documents, you’ll usually get a decision within 8 weeks. You can stay in the UK while you wait for a decision.
With a Graduate visa you can:
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Any voluntary work you do must be unpaid and for one of the following:
You cannot:
If your application is successful, you’ll get a full list of what you can and cannot do with a Graduate visa. Note: the details have been taken from the official website at (https://www.gov.uk/graduate-visa)
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