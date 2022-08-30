UK Student Visa Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the Indian students who are looking for study visas in the UK. The British High Commission in India on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian students who are planning on studying in the United Kingdom. Giving details, British Ambassador to India Alex Ellis said that UK wants to increase the number of student visas granted to break the record created this year in June 2022.Also Read - Video: Rahul Dravid Teaches Kannada to British High Commissioner to India | WATCH

Moreover, Alex Ellis announced the opening of Priority and Super priority visas for Indian students with the objective to apply for the next academic session in United Kingdom. He said India is the largest source country of students to Britain.

“There is a high demand — we recommend you apply for your visa as early as possible with the required documentation.” Ellis said in his video message.

Alex Ellis also asked students to apply as soon as possible with all the right documents. “Make sure you have included the right documentation” he added.

“Students and visas. The UK is an amazing place to go and study and that’s why we are beating our own records for the number of student visas, which we have issued globally until June 2022,” Ellis said.

Highlighting the need for the right documentation, he said, “Make sure you’ve included the right documentation. That is the offer letter from the university – the CAS, the TB certificate and your proof of funding.”

UK Student visa: List of documents required

Offer letter from University: Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) (You must enter this reference number on your visa application.

TB certificate: The students need to have a tuberculosis test if you’re coming to the UK for more than 6 months and are resident in any of these listed countries.

Proof of funding: This document includes a student loan from a government, government sponsored loan company, or a regulated student loans scheme.

What is Priority, Super Priority Visa?

The UK Visas and Immigration service said it has opened the Priority Visa and Super priority Visa service available for students who want to come to the UK for studies.