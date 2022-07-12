UK Visa Update: With most countries finally getting rid of covid restrictions, travel abroad for leisure, work and education has soared and embassies have been struggling to keep up with the surge in visa applications. The delay is causing massive inconvenience for both tourists and students business as it is taking almost over 3 weeks to process. Many have also taken to social media to express how the visa delay is affecting their assignments and commitments.Also Read - UK Closes Tier 1 Investor Visa Route Over Security Concerns. Here's What It Means

Previously, in responding to the current India-wide visa backlog, a spokesperson from the British High Commission in India gave assurances that they are working hard to shorten the processing time. “Indian students make up one of the UK’s largest groups of international students and Indian professionals are the top nationality in the skilled work category,” the spokesperson told Live Mint in an interview. Also Read - Indian Travellers To UK Must Follow Non-Vaccinated Rules, Says British High Commission

UK Student Visa: Here’s how you can avoid visa delays

Responding to these woes, the British High Commission in India suggested that in order to avoid delays students should apply for visas as soon as possible. Also Read - AgustaWestland: British High Commission in India Gets Consular Access to Christian Michel

“If you can apply in July instead of August you should do this to avoid delays to your decision,” it tweeted.

⚠️⚠️ Student visas taking 3 weeks to process. We recommend that you apply for your student visa as soon as possible. If you can apply in July instead of August you should do this to avoid delays to your decision. pic.twitter.com/vCQQLV5jSU — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) July 11, 2022

Here’s how to apply for UK student visa

You will need to apply up to six months in advance.

Submit your biometrics and documents to visa application centre.

Wait for a decision and collect your passport.

Documents required to apply for UK student visa

When you apply for your Student visa you must provide:

Current passport or other valid travel documentation

Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from your course provider

You may also need to provide:

Proof you have enough money to support yourself and pay for your course – this will vary depending on your circumstances A valid ATAS certificate if your course and nationality require it Proof of parental or other legal guardian consent if you’re under 18 Proof of your relationship to your parent or guardian if you’re under 18

your tuberculosis test results Written consent for your application from your financial sponsor if you’ve received sponsorship for your course fees and living costs in the last 12 months

If you’re under 18

If you’re under 18 you’ll need written consent from both parents or legal guardians (or one parent if they have sole responsibility). This must include their consent for: