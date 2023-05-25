Home

UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Uttarakhand Board Result DECLARED at ubse.uk.in; Direct Link

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Students can go to the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and ukresults.nic.in to check their results and download marksheet pdf after the announcement.

UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared class 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 25 at 11 AM. The UBSE board results is available at the official websites – uaresults.nic.in or at ubse.uk.gov.in. The announcement for UBSE results of Class 10 and 12 was made by the education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. This year, Uttarakhand Board High School (10th) and intermediate (12th) examinations were held from March to April 6. Around 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th final exams. A total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the Class 10 final exam while as many as 1,27,324 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam.

