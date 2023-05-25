ZEE Sites

UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Uttarakhand Board Result DECLARED at ubse.uk.in; Direct Link

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Students can go to the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and ukresults.nic.in to check their results and download marksheet pdf after the announcement.

Updated: May 25, 2023 11:09 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared class 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 25 at 11 AM. The UBSE board results is available at the official websites – uaresults.nic.in or at ubse.uk.gov.in. The announcement for UBSE results of Class 10 and 12 was made by the education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. This year, Uttarakhand Board High School (10th) and intermediate (12th) examinations were held from March to April 6. Around 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th final exams. A total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the Class 10 final exam while as many as 1,27,324 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam.

Live Updates

  • 11:19 AM IST

    UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites to check Uttarakhand board result

    Students can check the UK Board result 2023 on the following websites

    uaresults.nic.in

    ukbse.uk.gov.in uk board 2023

    ukboard.nic.in 2023 result

    ubse.uk.gov.in result

  • 11:13 AM IST

    UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check UK Board 12th Result 2023 by SMS

    Students can also check the UK Board 12th Result 2023 by SMS with the help of instructions below.

    Type the message in the following format and send it from your Mobile Phone.

    Type “UK12RollNumber” and send it to 56263.

    Wait for the revert message in your phone in which you can find the subject wise marks.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Pass Percentage in 2022

    Overall pass percentage- 77.47 per cent

    Boys pass percentage- 71.12 per cent

    Girls pass percentage- 84.06 per cent

  • 10:53 AM IST

    UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 in 10 Minutes

    Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 result will be declared at 11 AM today. Students have the option to check their Uttarakhand board results online at the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in. and uaresults.nic.in.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    UK UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check Uttarakhand board result online

    Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE, ukresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

    Step 2: On the home page, find and open the Class 10 or 12 result link.

    Step 3: Key in your credentials and login.

    Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Check your result, download take the print for future reference.

