Top Recommended Stories
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1564 Posts at ukmssb.org. Details Inside
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at ukmssb.org.
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) is hiring candidates for the post of Nursing Officer (Female & Male). Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at ukmssb.org. The online application process will begin on January 12, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is February 01, 2023. A total of 1564 vacant posts will be filed through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other detail here.
Also Read:
- Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply For 15 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Eligibility, Last Date Here
- JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Relaxation Demand Sent to Concerned Department; Union Education Minister Response to Lok Sabha MP
- HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply For 120 Posts at hpsc.gov.in from Jan 12. Pay Scale Here
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Online Application begins: 12 January 2023
- Last Date of Online Application: 01 February 2023
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy
- Nursing Officer: 1564 posts
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Educational Qualification
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the direct recruitment notification PDF given below.
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Job Notification PDF
How to Apply For UKMSSB Nursing Officer Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 1, 2023, through the official website — ukmssb.org.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.