UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1564 Posts at ukmssb.org. Details Inside

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) is hiring candidates for the post of Nursing Officer (Female & Male). Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at ukmssb.org. The online application process will begin on January 12, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is February 01, 2023. A total of 1564 vacant posts will be filed through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other detail here.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online Application begins: 12 January 2023

Last Date of Online Application: 01 February 2023

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy

Nursing Officer: 1564 posts

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the direct recruitment notification PDF given below.

How to Apply For UKMSSB Nursing Officer Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 1, 2023, through the official website — ukmssb.org.