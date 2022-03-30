UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Answer Key: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the Answer Key for the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge Prelims exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website of UKPSC, i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.Also Read - TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 7301 Posts on tnpsc.gov.in| Check Details Here

The Commission has conducted the Civil Judge Prelims exam on March 13, 2022. The facility to raise objections against the answer key will be opened from today, March 30, 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections till April 05, 2022. For every objection raised, candidates will be charged Rs 50. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Posts at drdo.gov.in | Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Answer Key: How to Download

Visit the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Answer Key”

A new webpage will open.

Click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Key”. The Provisional Answer Key will open.

Download and take a printout of the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key.

To raise objections, click on the link given below. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Attention! Registration Process For 36 Posts Ends March 30 | Know How To Apply

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Answer Key: Click Here to Raise Objections