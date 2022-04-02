UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) will begin the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow, April 3, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the prelims exam can download their admit card from the official website of UKPSC —ukpsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 45 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in

UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2021: Here’s How to Download Admit Card/Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC — ukpsc.gov.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “Regarding downloading the online admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021” available under the recent news section.

Candidates are required to click on the admit card link.

You have three login options to download the admit card.

Login either using email id, password; application number, date of birth or name of the candidate, father’s name, date of birth.

Once you submit the details, your UKPSC CSE Prelims admit card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Here’s a direct link to download the admit card(given above). Also Read - IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Division Head Post; Apply at ibps.in Before April 13

According to the official recruitment notification, a total of 318 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For Specialist Cadre Officers Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in