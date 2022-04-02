UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) will begin the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow, April 3, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the prelims exam can download their admit card from the official website of UKPSC —ukpsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 45 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in
UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2021: Here’s How to Download Admit Card/Hall Ticket
- Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC —ukpsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, “Regarding downloading the online admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021” available under the recent news section.
- Candidates are required to click on the admit card link.
- You have three login options to download the admit card.
- Login either using email id, password; application number, date of birth or name of the candidate, father’s name, date of birth.
- Once you submit the details, your UKPSC CSE Prelims admit card will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of it for future use.
According to the official recruitment notification, a total of 318 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.