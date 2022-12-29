UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Released at psc.uk.gov.in; Check Important Dates Here

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023, Patwari Exam Admit Card 2022: One can download the UKPSC exam calendar 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023. As per the exam calendar, the UKPSC Combined Upper PCS prelim exam 2023 will be conducted on July 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the Lower PCS prelim exam 2023 will be held on July 23. One can download the UKPSC exam calendar 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at psc.uk.gov.in. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UKPSC in the year 2023, its exam conducting body, and the examination date.

UKPSC Calendar 2023: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ Examination Calendar- 2023 ( Exam Calendar ).” Note, that the link is available in the Announcements section.

Now, click on the link that reads, " Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) Examination Calendar – 2023."

A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UKPSC PATWARI EXAM DATE, ADMIT CARD

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission released the admit card for the Patwari Lekhpal examination. Candidates can download the UKPSC Patwari Lehpal Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. The Commission will conduct the Patwari/Lekhpal Examination on January 08, 2023.

How to Download UKPSC Patwari Exam Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the Admit Card section.

Look for the admit card link beside the “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022” option.

Enter the login credentials such as email id, password/ application number, date of birth/ name, father’s name, and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) for the latest updates.