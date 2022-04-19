UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Result 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Tuesday released the result of Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results as well as the final answer key on the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in. This year, a total of 139 candidates have been selected to take the Main Exam. The preliminary examination was held on March 13, 2022.Also Read - Students Congregate On Banks of River Ganga To Prepare For Railways Mock Test

According to the notification, the main examination and computer basic knowledge test will be place from August 2 to 5, 2022.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results: