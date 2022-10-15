UKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Patwari and Lekhpal: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Sub Inspector as Patwari and Lekhpal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at ukpsc.gov.in. A total of 563 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can submit the application form till November 04. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Management Trainees Posts at nainitalbank.co.in. Check Salary Here

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: October 14, 2022

Last date to apply: November 04, 2022

DIRECT LINK: Apply Online For UKPSC Recruitment 2022

UKPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of Vacancy

Patwari: 391 posts

Lekhpal: 172 posts

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

Age Limit for Patwari: 21 to 28 Years.

Age Limit for Lekhpal: 21 to 35 years.

UKPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below

DIRECT LINK: Download UKPSC Recruitment Notification

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 04, 2022, through the official website —ukpsc.gov.in. For more details, check the official notification shared above.