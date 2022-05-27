UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has declared the UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 on Friday, 27 May. Candidates who appeared in the State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2021 can check the result by visiting the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.Also Read - UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Result 2021 Announced at ukpsc.gov.in | Direct Link Here

The UKPSC preliminary examination was conducted on April 3, 2022. Candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination in the state will be conducted from August 20 to August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the simple steps given below. Also Read - UKPSC CSE Prelims Exam Begins Tomorrow: Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the result, cut-off marks, marks, and revised answer key of State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 all together. For more related details, candidates are advised to go through the official site of UKPSC. Also Read - UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till April 5

How to check UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021?

Visit the official site of UKPSC — ukpsc.gov.in

Click on UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Key in your credentials.

Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Direct link to check UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021