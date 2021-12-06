UKPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) on Monday issued a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. Those candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on the UKPSC’s official website, ukpsc.gov.in. The deadline to fill the application form for the post is December 24, 2021. The date of examination is yet to be announced.Also Read - Allahabad High Court: Admit Card 2021 Released For Additional Private Secretary, Computer Assistant Posts on allahabadhighcourt.in

Vacancy Details Also Read - OSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Junior Stenographer Post at ossc.gov.in | Raise Objections By Dec 7

Name of the Post and number of vacancies with the category Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Assistant Professor: 455 vacancies.

SC: 176

ST: 48

OBC: 99

EWS: 21

OC: 111

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have a Master‘s degree with 55% in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET, or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission.

Age limit

Candidates must note that the upper age limit of a candidate should not be more than 42 years of age. Meanwhile, the minimum age limit is 21 years.

Note, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written as well as interview. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates must go through the official notification issued by the Commission. After submitting the application form, save, download and take a printout of the form for future reference.