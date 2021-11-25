UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) on Thursday issued a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Junior Engineer(JE) through Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2021.Also Read - PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 600 Lineman Posts on pspcl.in | Here's How to Apply

The online application will begin on November 26, 2021. Those candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on the UKPSC's official website, www.ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins on November 26, 2021.

The deadline to apply for the application form ends on December 17, 2021.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Name of Post

Junior Engineer

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online for the posts from November 26, 2021, to December 17, 2021. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC). Click Here

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made through the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2021.