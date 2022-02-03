UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released an important notice regarding the Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam 2022. According to the notice issued by Commission, Candidates, who have qualified the Prelims Exam, can submit their Mains application form through the online mode on or before February 22, 2022.Also Read - Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Commandant Posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Those who have qualified the Prelims Exam can now apply for the Mains exams at ukpsc.net.in. Candidates can check the detailed notification by following the steps given below.

UKPSC APO Mains Exam 2022 Notice: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the link, ” ‘सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी मुख्य परीक्षा-2021 हेतु सफल अभ्यर्थियों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र एवं अभिलेख उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में’ available on the homepage. Now enter the login credentials such as ‘Email ID and Password’ or ‘Application Number and Date of Birth’. Fill the Mains application Form for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts. Save, Download the Mains form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given above to check and download the notification. According to the reports, the Commission will conduct the Mains exam for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts in the month of June 2022.