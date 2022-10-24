UKPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 894 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 200 Posts From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Inside

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: November 11, 2022

UKPSC Forest Guard Vacancy

Forest Guard: 894 posts

UKPSC Forest Guard Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit from the detailed notification given below Also Read - WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11765 Posts at wbbpe.org. Check Salary Here

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD UKPSC Forest Guard Recruitment Notification

DIRECT LINK: Apply For UKPSC Forest Guard Jobs 2022

How To Apply For UKPSC Forest Guard Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 11, 2022, through the official website — psc.uk.gov.in. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to Recruit 101 Assistant Professors Posts. Deets Inside