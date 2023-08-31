UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Form Correction Window To Open Soon

Home

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Form Correction Window For Sanitary Inspector Applications To Open Soon, Details Inside

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Candidates who wanted to make corrections in their application forms can do so at psc.uk.gov.in from September 3 to September 12.

The application correction window will open on September 3.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: The online application correction window for the post of Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 will soon be opened by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates who want to make corrections in their application forms will be able to edit them through the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates should note that the application correction window will remain open from September 3 and will close by September 12. It is to be noted that the online registration process concluded on August 28 and the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 65 vacancies for the Sanitary Inspector post.

Direct link for UKPSC official notification

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps To Make Changes To Application Form

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at www.psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the application correction link for Sanitary Inspector posts 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login into your account

Step 4: Now, make the necessary changes needed in your application form

Step 5: Once done, save the changes made and submit the form

Step 6: Download the rectified form and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates should keep in mind that the selection for the mentioned post will be done on the basis of three processes. Firstly, the candidates have to go through a written examination conducted by the commission. Then, there is a document verification round. If a candidate qualifies both the rounds, then they will be selected for the final interview round.

About Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission was established under the provisions of the Article 315 of the Indian Constitution by the Governor of Uttarakhand. The commission is formed to conduct examinations for appointments to the Services of the Union and the State respectively.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at www.psc.uk.gov.in.

