UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply For Sahayak Adhyapak Posts at sssc.uk.gov.in; Written Exam In July

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Sahayak Adhyapak (Assistant Teacher)-LT Grade. Registration begins March 22.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Sahayak Adhyapak (Assistant Teacher)-LT Grade in the Uttarakhand government’s education department. Eligible candidates can apply for the UKSSC assistant teacher recruitment 2024 at sssc.uk.gov.in; the registration process will commence from March 22. The last date for submission of the online application form is April 12. The Commission will allow its applicants to edit the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment Application Form between April 16 to April 18. The written examination for the UKSSC assistant teacher recruitment is slated to be held in July.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Schedule

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024 Notification Release Date: March 14, 2024

The online registration for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024 Begins: on March 22, 2024

Last date to apply for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: April 12

Edit Window: Apri l16 to April 18

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Exam Date: July, 2024

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Sahayak Adhyapak, an aspiring candidate should have completed their Class 10th or Class 12th education in Uttarakhand. Or, the applicant should be a Uttarakhand resident. In addition to it, the Sahayak Adhyapak (LT) post requires a graduate degree with BEd or (BA, BEd or BSc BEd) + UTET or CTET paper-II pass.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Vacancy

A total of 1544 Sahayak Adhyapak (Assistant Teacher)- LT Grade positions will be filled in the Education Department of the Government of Uttarakhand through this recruitment drive. The vacancies have been distributed across 786 positions in the Garhwal Mandal and 758 positions in the Kumaon Mandal respectively.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Selection Process

The Commission will recruit candidates after the aspirants successfully clear the written exam, document verification, and medical examination.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Application Fee

A candidate belonging to the General/OBC category is required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Meanwhile, SC/ST/PWD/EWS category candidates must pay Rs 150.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Registration Steps

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission at sssc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Register yourself on the portal.”

Fill up the application form.

