UKSSSC Exam Canceled: There was an uproar in Uttarakhand for the past few days over the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak. After the issue of the paper leak of this recruitment examination came to light, the candidates were demanding the cancellation of the examination. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting on Wednesday regarding the UKSSSC exam and announced to cancellation of the exam.Also Read - Manish Sisodia PMLA Case: Enforcement Directorate DENIES Case Against Delhi Deputy CM Also Read - 75 Sites Along River Ganga To Be Developed As Eco-Tourism And Sustainable Livelihood Generation Hubs Also Read - Monsoon Fury: 31 Killed Across Four States; Himachal, Uttarakhand On Alert After Major Landslides, Floods