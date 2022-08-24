UKSSSC Exam Canceled: There was an uproar in Uttarakhand for the past few days over the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak. After the issue of the paper leak of this recruitment examination came to light, the candidates were demanding the cancellation of the examination. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting on Wednesday regarding the UKSSSC exam and announced to cancellation of the exam.Also Read - Manish Sisodia PMLA Case: Enforcement Directorate DENIES Case Against Delhi Deputy CM