UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2020: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published admit cards for the 2020 Forest Guard exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted by the UKSSSC on February 16. A total of 1,218 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to download UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Forest Guard Written Exam Admit Card’

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the link to download admit card

Step 4: On the next page, enter the required details and click ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download your admit card and save a copy for future use

Alternatively, click here to directly access the login page.

Those qualifying the written exam will then have to appear for a Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST). The duration of the written exam will be two hours and the paper will be of 100 marks. Questions will be of intermediate (class 12) level.

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. However, there is no deduction of marks for the questions left unanswered.