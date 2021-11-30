UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2021: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission(UKSSSC) has announced the admit card for the post of Village Development Officer, Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, and others.Also Read - Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Details Here

Candidates who have applied for the various posts can download their admit card from the UKSSSC's official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “पदनाम- पंचायत विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, सहायक प्रबन्धक उद्योग व अन्य पदों के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें(Graduate Level Exam Date 4,5 Dec 2021)”

Or alternatively, you can also click on the direct link present here: Click Here

A new window will open.

Enter your credentials to download the admit card.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the UKSSSC admit card for future reference.

The exam will be held on December 4, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and on December 5, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 Noon, and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The exam is being held to fill a total of 854 vacancies for Group C posts. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification issued by the Commission. To check the detailed notification, Click Here. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Negative marking will be done for every wrong answer. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted. Applicants belonging to the General category will have to score a minimum of 45% marks to pass the exam. Applicants belonging to the reserved category must have to score a minimum of 35% marks to qualify for the exam.