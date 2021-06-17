New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Patwari and Lekhpal on Thursday. The candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of UKSSSC — sssc.uk.gov.in — to check and download the recruitment notification. Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 366 Patwari vacancies and 147 vacancies for the Lekhpal post. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra Update: Temples to be Opened For Tourists Despite COVID Curfew

The candidates must note that the online application process for the UKSSSC recruitment 2021 will commence on June 22 and process will end on August 5. The candidates can make application fee payments till August 7. The recruitment exam is likely to be held in November 2021.

Direct link: UKSSSC recruitment notification 2021

UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Notification issued: 17.06.2021

Application process begins: 22.06.2021

Last date to apply: 05.08.2021

Last date to pay fee: 07.08.2021

Exam (tentative): Nov-21