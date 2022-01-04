UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission has invited online applications to fill 272 vacancies for the posts of Chief Constable under the Police Telecom Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at sssc.uk.gov.in. on or before February 23, 2022. The online applications will begin from January 10, 2022.Also Read - Gujarat: Govt Orders Probe into Allegations of Irregularities in Engineer Recruitment Exam

Chief Constable: 272

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin from: January 10, 2022

The Last date to submit the online application: February 23, 2022

Exam Date: July 2022

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed 12th with Physics, Mathematics, and English subjects.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Chief Constable must note that the upper age limit is 22 years. The minimum age limit is 18 years.

How to Apply Online

Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in from January 10, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission.

Click Here: UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification