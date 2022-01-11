UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued a notification, inviting applications for 28 Matsya Nirakshak posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible must register themselves through the official website of UKSSSC, sssc.uk.gov.in on or before March 5, 2022. The online applications will begin from January 20, 2022.Also Read - NCERT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 54 Vacancies at ncert.nic.in Before This Date | Details Here

The online application will begin from: January 20, 2022

The Last date to submit the online application: March 5, 2022

Exam Date: August 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Matsya Nirakshak: 28

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test. The written exam will be held in the month of August.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must be a Graduate in Fishery Science from a recognized University.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Matsya Nirakshak must note that the upper age limit is 43 years. The minimum age limit is 21 years.

How to Apply Online

Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in from January 20, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Click Here to check the official notifciation