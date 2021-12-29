UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission has invited online applications to fill 1521 vacancies for the posts of Constable(Male) and Fireman(Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at sssc.uk.gov.in. on or before February 16, 2021.Also Read - DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 Out on dsssb.delhi.gov.in | Details Inside

Vacancy Details Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumber Vacancies Notified For These Posts on esic.nic.in | Registration Begins From Jan 15

The various posts for which the recruitment drive is being conducted includes Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed At JNU Campus From Dec 27. Emergency Services Exempted | Deets Inside

Constable (Male): 785

Constable (PAC/ IRB) (Male): 291

Fireman (Male/ Female): 445

Important Dates Regarding the UKSSSC Recruitment process

The UKSSSC online application begins from: January 3, 2022.

The last date to fill applications: February 16, 2022

UKSSSC Constable Exam Date: June 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Intermediate Exam or equivalent.

Physical Eligibility

Constable Male: Height

General/ OBC/ SC: 165 Cms

Mountainous Region: 160 Cm

For ST: 157.5 Cm

For Fireman (Male): Height

General/ OBC/ SC: 168 Cms

Mountainous Region: 160 Cm

For ST: 157.5 Cm

Pay Scale and Age Limit

Selected candidates for the above posts will receive a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Candidates applying for the constable posts must be between 18 to 22 years of age. For the Fireman posts, the minimum age limit is 18 years whereas the maximum age limit is 25 years. The written exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification issued by the Commission. To check the detailed notification, Click Here.

How to Apply

Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in from January 03, 2022.