UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission has invited online applications to fill 1521 vacancies for the posts of Constable(Male) and Fireman(Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at sssc.uk.gov.in. on or before February 16, 2021.
Vacancy Details
The various posts for which the recruitment drive is being conducted includes
- Constable (Male): 785
- Constable (PAC/ IRB) (Male): 291
- Fireman (Male/ Female): 445
Important Dates Regarding the UKSSSC Recruitment process
- The UKSSSC online application begins from: January 3, 2022.
- The last date to fill applications: February 16, 2022
- UKSSSC Constable Exam Date: June 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Intermediate Exam or equivalent.
Physical Eligibility
Constable Male: Height
- General/ OBC/ SC: 165 Cms
- Mountainous Region: 160 Cm
- For ST: 157.5 Cm
For Fireman (Male): Height
- General/ OBC/ SC: 168 Cms
- Mountainous Region: 160 Cm
- For ST: 157.5 Cm
Pay Scale and Age Limit
Selected candidates for the above posts will receive a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Candidates applying for the constable posts must be between 18 to 22 years of age. For the Fireman posts, the minimum age limit is 18 years whereas the maximum age limit is 25 years. The written exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification issued by the Commission. To check the detailed notification, Click Here.
How to Apply
Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in from January 03, 2022.