Unconditional and unqualified apology..: NCERT takes U-turn after row over inappropriate content on judiciary, states entire Class 8 Social Science textbook...

The NCERT issued a public apology on Tuesday for including a chapter on judicial corruption.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has finally responded to the recent controversy over the Class 8 social science textbook following concerns about one of its chapters that stated that corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system. Taking to X, NCERT has issued a public apology.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCERT said, “The National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond,” Grade 8 (Part II), which contained Chapter IV titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society.”

