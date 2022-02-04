New Delhi: Admission for under graduate courses of over 40 central universities is likely to give 70-75% importance to board examination score and remaining rest to Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) this academic year i.e. (2022-2023). According to a article in the Economic Times, the move is to ensure fairness in the ‘cut-off-race’ while giving value to board exam as ignoring board exam score will be undermining the education received in school.Also Read - CUCET FAQs: DU Undergraduate Admissions Through Entrance Test From 2022 | How Marks Will Be Calculated

CUCET was supposed to be held last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. According to the report in the publication, the first common entrance test is scheduled to be held in June. The 42 universities which will offer admissions based on CUCET from this year include Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Visva Bharati, Central University of Tamil Nadu, University of Hyderabad, Central University of Kerala and North Eastern Hill University, among others.

The common entrance examination (cucet) is likely to be three-hors computer-based exam. It will have two parts–1st is to test proficiency of language, 2nd test will be based on the subject chosen for admission. The subject combinations will keep with streams on offer in Class 11 and 12.

The first Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admissions to 42 central universities will be held in 13 languages between June and July. Cucet 2022, to be conducted by the National Testing Agency, will be based on Class 12 syllabus alone, unlike JEE and other entrance exams which consider syllabus for Classes 11 too. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages to ensure level-playing field for students from different linguistic backgrounds and mediums of education. While a UGC committee on the Cucet plan suggested an aptitude exam too, for a holistic approach to higher education choices students make, the Centre is expected to overlook the suggestion this year in view of the challenges created by the pandemic. According to reports, the ministry has directed the expert committee which is finalising the syllabus to ensure the test’s difficulty level does not exceed what’s taught in senior secondary-level courses, keeping in view the academic disruptions due to the pandemic. Apart from Hindi and English, the test will be offered in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The 60-minute common aptitude test, which has to be taken by all the aspirants, will comprise of 50 questions: reading comprehension (15), verbal ability (10), quantitative reasoning (10), logical and analytical reasoning (10) and general awareness and ICT (5). The two-hour domain specific test will have 30 questions from the chosen subject a candidate wishes to appear for. There will be no gap between the aptitude and the domain test and each correct response will be awarded four marks and an incorrect response will be given one negative mark. The questions will be in a randomised order and will be presented in different formats of multiple choice questions.

Meanwhile, UGC has asked all central universities to prepare for Cucet rollout this year. DU and JNU, among others, are already on board.

It is to be noted that the Cucet score is likely to become an eligibility factor in admissions to private and state universities too, as is the case with JEE. The UGC will also soon roll out guidelines allowing multiple entry and exit options from courses to allow students flexibility.