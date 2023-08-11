Home

Education

Underprivileged Aspirants Can Now Get Free IAS Coaching in Uttar Pradesh, Here’s How to Apply

Underprivileged Aspirants Can Now Get Free IAS Coaching in Uttar Pradesh, Here’s How to Apply

Uttar Pradesh Government has launched Free IAS Coaching Scheme for students of underprivileged families, belonging to the SCs, STs and other backward classes. Know everything about this program.

Free IAS Coaching in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: A special program has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Government that provides Free IAS/PCS Coaching Scheme to students of underprivileged families belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).This initiative has been taken up by the Social Welfare Department of the state.

Free IAS/PCS Coaching Scheme: Who Can Apply

The Free IAS/PCS Coaching Scheme for the Preliminary Exams) will have a total of 1,050 seats and there will be eight different centres across the state for the same. To avail this scheme, the students will have to give an entrance exam after qualifying which, they will get access to comprehensive UPSC preparation. For further details, you can visit the official website- socialwelfareup.upsdc.gov.in.

You may like to read

Different Centres for Free Of Cost IAS Coaching

In Lucknow, 250 candidates can get free IAS coaching in the Partnership Building at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute and the Adarsh Pre-Training Centre in Aliganj has 150 seats exclusively for women. The IAS/PCS Coaching Centre in Hapur, Ghaziabad is offering 200 seats; Sant Ravidas IAS/PCS Coaching Centre in Varanasi has 100 seats, Dr BR Ambedkar Coaching in Agra also has 100 seats and the same goes for Dr BR Ambedkar Coaching in Aligarh. The Prayagraj Centre provides for 50 seats while 100 candidates can be accommodated at the Gorakhpur Centre.

Free IAS Coaching For Lucknow Students

Apart from this newly launched scheme, UP government’s Sanskrit Sansthanam also provides free IAS coaching but only for candidates that reside in Lucknow. Aspiring candidates can register for these classes via the website upsanskritsansthanam.in. The coaching here is available in both the online and offline mode.

To apply for the same-

You have to first visit the official website of Sanskrit Sansthanam, which is- upsanskritsansthanam.in.

Select the option for ‘Online Application Form’ and then choose the link for the ‘UPSC Exam Coaching’.

Click on the link for registration, follow the instructions on the page, fill the form correctly and then submit it.

UPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

The UPSC Prelims Exam was held in June this year. The UPSC CSE Prelims had two objective-type papers, the total marks being 400 and the duration of the papers was two hours each. Both the papers were held in succession on the same day, via the offline mode. The ‘General Studies I’ paper had a total of 100 questions with negative marking of 0.66 marks for every wrong answer. The ‘General Studies II or CSAT’ paper had 80 questions with 0.83 marks being deducted for every incorrect answer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES