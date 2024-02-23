Home

UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences: Who Can Submit Nominations? Read Here

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has invited nominations for the third edition of the UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of these disciplines for peaceful and prosperous societies. The Prize is awarded annually to two scientists in recognition of their breakthrough discoveries, outstanding innovations and avid promotion of the basic sciences which have led to socio-economic transformation at global or regional scale. “It also commemorates the remarkable scientific heritage of D. I. Mendeleev, father of the Periodic Table, who’s work played a fundamental role in the future of chemistry, physics, biology, astronomy and geochemistry – but also in what is now termed sustainable development,” reads the statement on the website. Going by the official website, the 2023 call for nominations is open till March 15, 2024.

Who was Dimitri Mendeleev?

A true Renaissance man, with expertise ranging from chemistry to physics via applications such as aeronautics, hydrodynamics and meteorology – who developed the periodic classification of the elements by arranging them in order of increasing atomic weight. Check important details related to the UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences below:-

UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The Prize is awarded to candidates whose scientific achievements are conducive to socio-economic transformation and impact development on a regional or global scale, based on:

Excellence in research in the fields of basic sciences;

Basic sciences education and popularization;

International or regional cooperation in the basic sciences.

UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences: Age Limit

There is no age limit for the candidates. Candidatures of women scientists are encouraged.

UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences: Who can submit nominations?

As per the official website, the nominations can be submitted by the following entities: Governments of Member States, in consultation with their National Commissions

Non-governmental organizations maintaining official partnerships with UNESCO and active in relevant fields covered by the Prize

UNESCO Chairs

Category 2 Centres under the auspices of UNESCO

International scientific unions

Universities

No self-nomination shall be considered.

The Prize consists of a monetary reward of US $250,000 for each of the two winners. A gold medal and a diploma are given to each of the recipients. In addition, the prize aims to be gender transformative in line with UNESCO’s Global Priority on Gender Equality, and the candidatures of women scientists are encouraged. UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences: Selection process The International Mendeleev Prize’s team reviews all applications received before the deadline and transmits the eligible applications to the Jury of the Prize. Later, the Jury meets once a year to assess the applications. The Director-General selects the winners based on the assessment and recommendation of the Jury of the Prize. Later, the Prize shall be awarded by the Director-General or her representative to the individual winners during an official ceremony held for that purpose in alternation at UNESCO’s premises at Headquarters and in the Russian Federation. To know more, go through the official website.

