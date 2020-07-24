New Delhi: An online petition written by the Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME) has been circulating on social media, seeking cancellation of final-year examinations in universities across India. After the plea collects 1000 signatures, it will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push forward the demand. Also Read - Bengaluru: Row Erupts After Civic Body Seals 2 Flats With Tin Sheets, Later Issues Apology

This comes at a time when students and parents are unhappy over University Grants Commission (UGC)'s new guidleines allowing universities to conduct the final-year exams. Students feel that amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, appearing for exams can put their health at risk.

"In this context, the recently released 'UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of Covid-19 Pandemic', propose illogical and unacademic solutions for evaluating and granting degrees to students," the petition says.

“Other forms of credible and meaningful assessment like internal/continuous assessment and/or average scores of past semesters would meet the criteria of fairness and integrity better,” it added.

On Thursday, in view of Coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami ordered cancellation of semester exams while allowing the students to proceed to the next academic year.

In a statement, Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students had said owing to COVID-19 pandemic exams cannot be held.

Palaniswami said based on the guidance of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under graduate and post graduate students of arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from exams for this semester only.