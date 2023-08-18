Home

Education

#UninstallUnacademy Trends On Social Media After Platform Sacks Teacher who Asked To Vote For ‘Educated’ Leader

#UninstallUnacademy Trends On Social Media After Platform Sacks Teacher who Asked To Vote For ‘Educated’ Leader

#UninstallUnacademy Trends On Social Media. Know why the online education technology firm sacked Karan Sangwan, a teacher who teaches judicial services aspirant.

#UninstallUnacademy Trends On Social Media After Platform Sacks Teacher who Asked To Vote For 'Educated' Leader.

Unacademy row: Unacademy, the online education technology firm, has sacked a teacher, Karan Sangwan, who appealed to students to vote for educated candidates, with the edtech firm saying that the classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views. Soon after the ed-tech firm’s action, academics, politicians, and several netizens started demanding people to uninstall the company’s mobile application.

Trending Now

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Co-Founder Unacademy Roman Saini shared a post, “We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge.” “Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” he further added. Unacademy co-founder said that Sangwan was in breach of contract and therefore the company had to part ways with him.

We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of… — Roman Saini (@RomanSaini) August 17, 2023

Uninstall Unacademy takes a political turn

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also weighed on the issue and wondered whether asking people to vote for an educated person is a crime. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a message posted on X said, “Is it a crime to appeal to vote for educated people? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect them. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century.”

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

Karan Sangwan’s Statement

Karan Sangwan has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19. “From the past few days a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy my several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them I have to also face consequences,” Sangwan said, news agency PTI reported. In the controversial video mentioned by Sangwan, he appealed to students to vote for educated candidates next time.

Y Sathish Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, also posted on X, “With all due respect to #Unacademy, it is highly inappropriate to suspend a teacher who simply requested not to vote for illiterates. They are liable for a proper explanation! #UninstallUnacademy.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES