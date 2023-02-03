Top Recommended Stories
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply For 42 Posts at unionbankofindia.co.in. Details Inside
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 12.
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Union Bank of India is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Manager (Credit Officer), and others in Specialized Segment for reserved categories under backlog vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 12.
Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Important Dates Here
- Start Date for payment of fees/intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application: January 23, 2023
- Last Date for payment of fees/intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application: February 12, 2023.
Union Bank of India Vacancy Details
- Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): o3 posts
- Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 34 posts
- Manager (Credit Officer): 5 posts
Union Bank of India Salary: Check Basic Pay Scale Here
- Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890
- Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230
- Manager (Credit Officer): 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810
Union Bank of India Eligibility Criteria
- Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): An Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
- Senior Manager (Credit Officer): Graduation in any discipline.
Union Bank of India Application Link
Union Bank of India Application Fee/Intimation Charges
- OBC: Rs.850.00 (Application fees)
- For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: Rs. 150.00 (Intimation Charges)
Union Bank of India Selection Criteria
The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and/or Personal Interview depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. For more details, please refer to the job notification shared below.
Download Union Bank of India Job Notification PDF
How to Apply For Union Bank of India Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before Februaury 12, 2023, through the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.
