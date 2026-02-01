Home

Education

Union Budget 2026 Key announcement: 5 University townships, Establish new national Institute of Design, One Girls hostel in every district: Key takeaways of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans Budget

Union Budget 2026 Key announcement: 5 University townships, Establish new national Institute of Design, One Girl’s hostel in every district: Key takeaways of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Government will set up five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday created history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget in Parliament, asserting that the “reform express” of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is well on its way and will continue to maintain momentum to fulfil its duties.

What is the major announcement made by FM Sitharaman regarding setting up five university townships?

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Government will set up five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.

Furthermore, Sitharaman also announced the setting up of one girls’ hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. The Finance Minister said the budget proposes to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, for setting up content labs in 15,000 secondary schools.

Union Budget 2026-27 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says,”…I propose multiple steps towards setting up new institutes, University townships, girls hostel and telescope infrastructure facilities in investment in higher education sector. A girls hostel will be built… pic.twitter.com/mqegmq3NCc — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Where will girls hostel be built?

“…I propose multiple steps towards setting up new institutes, University townships, girls hostel and telescope infrastructure facilities in investment in higher education sector. A girls hostel will be built in every district of the country,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.