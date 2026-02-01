Home

Education

Education Budget 2026: Three New National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget presentation

Education Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that three New National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education will be set up. Furthermore, Finance Minister Nirmal

Education Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that three New National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education will be set up. Furthermore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to reduce the tax collection at source (TCS) rate to 2 per cent for education and medical purposes under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) as well as on sale of overseas tour program package.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, the Minister also proposed that TCS rate for sellers of specific goods — alcoholic liquor, scrap and minerals — will be rationalised to 2 per cent and that on tendu leaves will be reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

“I propose to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 per cent to 2 per cent,” she said.

