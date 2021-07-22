New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday approved the establishment of a Central University in the union territory of Ladakh. As per the latest announcements, this Central University will be constructed with a project cost of Rs 750 Crore. Moreover, the first phase of the university will be completed in four years. This was announced by Union minister Anurag Thakur in a press conference on Thursday.Also Read - Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Chairs Meeting of High-Level Committee to Review India's Olympic Preparation

Giving further details, Thakur said two important decisions for Ladakh have been taken. He also added that an integrated, multi-purpose corporation will be set up in Ladakh as well. Also Read - International Flights Update: Indian Airlines To Restart Flight Bookings To Dubai From Next Week | Details Here

Union Cabinet approves establishment of a Central University in the union territory of Ladakh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/xVa7Bpb6b3 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Also Read - PM Modi Gets New Cabinet: 15 Including Jyotiraditya Scindia Take Oath As Union Ministers, Others As MoS

He also added that a long-pending demand — the Central University in Ladakh — will address regional imbalances in higher education level and promote overall growth and development of the UT.

Moreover, he also stated that establishment of the Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (LIIDCO) will look at the development of industries and tourism in the region.

“This will aid in setting up infrastructure. It will operate as Ladakh’s main construction agency. This will be set up under the Companies Act,” Anurag Thakur said.