UPSC Topper’s Marksheet Goes Viral: Check Her Impressive Score, Hard Work Behind Success

Ishita Kishore emerged as the top ranker among these 933 candidates. Her marksheet has been making rounds on the internet. Ishita scored a total of 1,094 marks, with 901 in her written exam and 193 marks in the personality test.

Ishita scored a total of 1,094 marks, with 901 in her written exam and 193 marks in the personality test. (Photo: Twitter)

The long-awaited results of the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022 were announced by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on May 23. According to the Commission, over five lakh participants appeared for one of the toughest exams this year. Out of them, nearly five thousand candidates were selected for the personality test, and 933 candidates have been recommended by the Commission.

Ishita Kishore emerged as the top ranker among these 933 candidates. Her marksheet has been making rounds on the internet. Ishita scored a total of 1,094 marks, with 901 in her written exam and 193 marks in the personality test. She chose Political Science and International Relations Papers V and VI as her optional subjects. The topper also appeared for General Studies Papers I, II, III, and IV.

Now her marksheet has been doing rounds on the social media, getting praise all over.

Check her marsheet here

Ishita Kishore AIR-1 Mains Marksheet pic.twitter.com/yPU6VhBie3 — UPSC NOTES (@UPSC_Notes) May 31, 2023

Notably, Ishita, a graduate from DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, revealed that she prepared her own notes and study material. She dedicated 8-9 hours to her studies and took online classes for her third attempt.

Sharing her strategy to crack the UPSC exam, Ishita emphasized the importance of understanding the essence of the subjects. She also advised aspirants to create a study schedule and rely on credible sources of information.

In addition to her academic achievements, Ishita is actively interested in sports and participates in various activities.

Remarkably, this year, girls secured the top three positions, with Ishita claiming the first position, Garima Soni securing the second position, and Uma Harathi N. securing the third position.

Ishita Kishore’s individual marks are as follows:

Essay (Paper-I): 137

General Studies-I (Paper-II): 121

General Studies-II (Paper-III): 130

General Studies-III (Paper-IV): 088

General Studies-IV (Paper-V): 112

Optional-I (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VI): 147

Optional-II (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VII): 166

– Written Total: 901

– Personality Test: 193

– Final Total: 1094

