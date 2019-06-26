Uniraj Result 2019: Rajasthan University has announced the Bachelor of Arts semester result on its official website, i.e., uniraj.ac.in. Candidates who took up the exam can check the results of Part I, Part II and Part III exam on the official site of Uniraj. The Bachelor’s exam was held in the months of April, May and June this year.

Check your BA Result 2019 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: In the home page, click on the links of the result tab for Part I, Part II and Part III exams.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details including your roll number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result. Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Rajasthan University:

The University of Rajasthan is one of the oldest universities in Rajasthan. This public and state university is located in the city of Jaipur. Established in January 8, 1947, at the University of Rajputana, the University’s name was changed to its current name in the year 1956.