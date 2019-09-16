Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019: The University of Rajasthan on Monday declared B.Ed results 2019 for Part 1 and Part 2 students. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website — result.uniraj.ac.in.

One can also check their scores by clicking on the direct link http://result.uniraj.ac.in/. It will take you to the live result page.

Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website klyuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page

Step 4: Go through the instructions

Step 5: Submit the information asked on the page

Step 6: Check Rajasthan University B.Ed Result displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019 in PDF format

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference