Uniraj B.Ed Result 2019: The University of Rajasthan on Monday declared B.Ed results 2019 for Part 1 and Part 2 students. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website — result.uniraj.ac.in.
One can also check their scores by clicking on the direct link http://result.uniraj.ac.in/. It will take you to the live result page.
Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website klyuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019 link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page
Step 4: Go through the instructions
Step 5: Submit the information asked on the page
Step 6: Check Rajasthan University B.Ed Result displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download Rajasthan University B.Ed Result 2019 in PDF format
Step 8: Take a printout for future reference