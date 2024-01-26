Home

Education

University Grants Commission Cautions 21 Bengal Universities For Not Appointing Ombudsmen

University Grants Commission Cautions 21 Bengal Universities For Not Appointing Ombudsmen

University Grants Commission (UGC), the statutory Organization of the Government of India, has cautioned that as many as 21 universities in West Bengal have defaulted in appointing ombudsmen meant for

University Grants Commission (UGC), the statutory Organization of the Government of India, has cautioned that as many as 21 universities in West Bengal have defaulted in appointing ombudsmen meant for addressing the grievances of the students’ there, news agency IANS reported. Among the 21 universities, 17 are state-run while the remaining four are private operating universities. The Commission has not disclosed the names of the universities.

Trending Now

Sources said among 21 universities also include two iconic institutions: University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University (JU), news agency IANS reported. Meanwhile, the JU authorities have claimed that there might be some miscommunications regarding the name of the university appearing among the list of defaulters since an ombudsman has already been appointed by the university authorities within the specified date.

You may like to read

Earlier on January 17, UGC released an important notice, stating that the Universities were requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations vide letter dated 12 April 2023. This was

followed with several reminders.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.