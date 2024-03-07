University Grants Commission Releases List of Central Universities Granted Graded Autonomy

Home

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of Central universities that have been granted Graded Autonomy.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of Central universities that have been granted Graded Autonomy under the University Grants Commission (Categorization of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018. One can check the list of central universities by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://www.ugc.gov.in/.

Name of the Central University Category Central University of Rajasthan NH-8, Bandar Sindri, Dist-Ajmer-305 801, Rajasthan Category-I Central Sanskrit University Janakpuri, New Delhi Category-I University of Delhi Delhi-110007 Category-I Central University of South Bihar SH-7, Gaya- Panchanpur Road Village – Karhara Post Fatehpur, P.S. – Tekari District, Gaya, Bihar 824236 Category -I University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500046 Category -II Maulana Azad National Urdu University Gachibowli Hyderabad Telangana- 500032 Category -II Central University of Punjab Category -II Central University of Himachal Pradesh PO Box No 21, Dharmashala, Dist- Kangra, Himachal Pradesh- 176 215 Category -II

In another piece of news, the Commission in its 577th Meeting held on February 13, 2024 approved the modalities to consider the proposals of State Private Universities to set up their off-campus centre(s) within the jurisdiction of their respective States. The University shall be allowed to start off-campus centre(s), within the jurisdiction of the State establishing the state private university.

The state private university shall start off-campus centre(s), provided that-

(i) There is a provision for opening off-campus centres in the respective State University Act;

(ii) The state private university has completed at least five years after commencement of its academic activities or programmes at its main campus;

(iii) The state private university has the acceptance of the compliance submitted by the state private university towards the fulfilment of criteria in terms of programmes, faculty, infrastructural facilities, financial viability, etc. by the UGC.;

(iv) The state private university has the accreditation by the appropriate accrediting agency.

3. 1) The state private university should have an approval or issuance of a Letter of Intent from the relevant statutory / regulatory body (wherever applicable) to start a specific program of its interest in the off-campus centre, as the case may be.

ii) The infrastructure, faculty and other facilities at the proposed off-campus centre shall be in accordance with the norms and standards specified by the relevant statutory /regulatory body or the Commission, as the case may be.

For more details, visit the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

